1111 Ash St

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool conference room

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room parking pool media room

Nicely Renovated 1 bedroom, 5th floor condo in Cadillac Condominiums. Located in the heart of Denver with great amenities just steps to the new 9th Avenue development boasting a movie theater, great restaurants, shops, and Trader Joe's. Large open floor plan, great kitchen, large balcony. Unit includes an off street parking space and extra storage space. The secured building features an outdoor swimming pool, penthouse conference room. Convenient same level, shared laundry.



Owner covers HOA, Water, Trash, Sewer, and Heat. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy and any extras. Dog friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Community Pool, Reserved Parking, Secured Building, Storage, Covered Patio, Renovated Kitchen