All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 10679 28th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
10679 28th Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

10679 28th Place

10679 East 28th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10679 East 28th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eastbridge Townhouse in Stapleton. 2 bedroom plus loft, with 2 bathrooms. Inviting and open floor plan with high end finishes and tastefully designed. Stainless steel appliances, double stack cabinets and tons of cabinet storage. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bathroom. Upstairs Loft could be used as 3rd bedroom, office/work space or a 2nd living area. 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer included. Unfinished basement with ample storage space, 2 car attached garage and a fenced private patio area. Great community amenities with neighborhood pool, Town Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, and Stanley Marketplace. Easy access to University of Colorado Hospital, Children's Hospital and the VA Hospital.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10679-e-28th-pl-denver-co-80238-usa/0781c339-dd0f-4056-8e42-931ff12c9924

(RLNE5812920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10679 28th Place have any available units?
10679 28th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10679 28th Place have?
Some of 10679 28th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10679 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10679 28th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10679 28th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10679 28th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10679 28th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10679 28th Place offers parking.
Does 10679 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10679 28th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10679 28th Place have a pool?
Yes, 10679 28th Place has a pool.
Does 10679 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 10679 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10679 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10679 28th Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University