Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

1065 Logan st

1065 N Logan St · No Longer Available
Location

1065 N Logan St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a866f2808e ---- Latitude 40 features 68 apartments in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Each apartment has its own balcony or patio, and many offer updated finishes, with newer flooring, newer appliances and new paint. Reserved parking is available and laundry facilities are on-site, along with a modern fitness center and sun deck. Enjoy our unique amenities including weekday self-serve Starbucks coffee, and complimentary access to the nearby Botanic Gardens and the Denver Art Museum. Please note: Due to variations in renovations, photos may not be representative of all units. The Capitol Hill neighborhood surrounds Denver\'s Capitol building and features great shopping and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe?s, City O City, Pablo?s Coffee, and Jelly Cafe. It?s a short walk to Downtown and to the shopping and entertainment opportunities along Broadway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

