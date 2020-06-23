All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1032 North Clarkson Street

1032 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Flat #108 is a garden level, corner unit. This recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has everything you need: central air, washer / dryer in unit, updated kitchen with granite counters, wood floors and fresh paint throughout. You will also find one reserved parking space and a dedicated storage unit - all at no extra cost.

Resident pays gas and electric, cable / internet.

Full paint job just completed - come see this bright clean condominium today!
Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, the Clarkson Flats offer modern living in one of Denver's most exciting and eclectic neighborhoods. With easy walking access to multiple grocery stores, restaurants and parks - you can leave your car and enjoy all that Denver has to offer.

Easy commute to Downtown Denver, Auraria Campus, and much more.

The building is pet friendly, with certain restrictions. Please contact management to discuss pet requirements and expenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 North Clarkson Street have any available units?
1032 North Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 North Clarkson Street have?
Some of 1032 North Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 North Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 North Clarkson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 North Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 North Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1032 North Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1032 North Clarkson Street does offer parking.
Does 1032 North Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 North Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 North Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 1032 North Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 North Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 North Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 North Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 North Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.
