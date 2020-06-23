1032 North Clarkson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Flat #108 is a garden level, corner unit. This recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has everything you need: central air, washer / dryer in unit, updated kitchen with granite counters, wood floors and fresh paint throughout. You will also find one reserved parking space and a dedicated storage unit - all at no extra cost.



Resident pays gas and electric, cable / internet.



Full paint job just completed - come see this bright clean condominium today!

Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, the Clarkson Flats offer modern living in one of Denver's most exciting and eclectic neighborhoods. With easy walking access to multiple grocery stores, restaurants and parks - you can leave your car and enjoy all that Denver has to offer.



Easy commute to Downtown Denver, Auraria Campus, and much more.



The building is pet friendly, with certain restrictions. Please contact management to discuss pet requirements and expenses.