1020 West 37th Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous, Modern Rowhome with Rooftop Patio in Unbeatable LoHi Location!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 27, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sought after LoHi neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms
* Huge windows offer great views and loads of natural light!
* Modern finishes throughout
* Large rooftop patio with city views
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Solar panels
* Lawn maintenance and snow shoveling included! ( Snow removal on patio will be tenant responsibility)
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA, flat water fee of $40
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covered
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*