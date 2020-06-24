1020 West 37th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous, Modern Rowhome with Rooftop Patio in Unbeatable LoHi Location!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 27, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sought after LoHi neighborhood!

* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms

* Huge windows offer great views and loads of natural light!

* Modern finishes throughout

* Large rooftop patio with city views

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Solar panels

* Lawn maintenance and snow shoveling included! ( Snow removal on patio will be tenant responsibility)



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA, flat water fee of $40

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: HOA covered

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*