Denver, CO
1019 North Clarkson street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:09 AM

1019 North Clarkson street

1019 Clarkson Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1939588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1019 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 5 · Avail. now

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft



Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in. This one bedroom unit is great for on-the-go or work-at-home lifestyle.

With close proximity to Cheesman Park, neighborhood restaurants and shopping enjoy a Starbuck or a morning run around the park. Cherry Creek shopping and Downtown entertainment are a quick car (or bike!) ride. Easy access to highways and RTD makes transportation a breeze.

Enter the well lit living and kitchen area. The open floor plan adds space and comfort. The adjacent bedroom and bathroom areas flow comfortably. The bedroom fits a queen size bed and a stackable w/d keeps chores simple.

The kitchen is equipped with updated electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A private fenced garden area with mature landscaping - is perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining friends. And ALL UTILITIES are paid!!!

Call today Leasing Line: 720-458-0227 for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

EMD 2020-0615

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 North Clarkson street have any available units?
1019 North Clarkson street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 1019 North Clarkson street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
No, 1019 North Clarkson street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1019 North Clarkson street offer parking?
No, 1019 North Clarkson street does not offer parking.
Does 1019 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 North Clarkson street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 1019 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 1019 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 North Clarkson street has units with dishwashers.
