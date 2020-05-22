10174 East 29th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Don't miss out on this great townhome! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Come tour this recently renovated townhome in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapelton! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, an open floor plan, and a beautiful fenced in back patio. The first floor includes well-kept hardwood floors, new appliances, and freshly painted walls with warm tones that make the home feel cozy and inviting. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of windows. The fenced in patio off the kitchen is a highlight of this property with space for outdoor dining or soaking up some Colorado sun. You will love the location of this townhome as it sits just walking distance from King Soopers, Next Door Eatery, and many other shops and restaurants. The property includes a one car attached garage and has easy access to I-70 and 1-225, just a quick trip away from the heart of downtown Denver.



Pets - No

Appliances - Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Section 8 - Yes



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5342941)