10174 East 29th Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

10174 East 29th Drive

10174 East 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10174 East 29th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great townhome! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Come tour this recently renovated townhome in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapelton! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, an open floor plan, and a beautiful fenced in back patio. The first floor includes well-kept hardwood floors, new appliances, and freshly painted walls with warm tones that make the home feel cozy and inviting. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of windows. The fenced in patio off the kitchen is a highlight of this property with space for outdoor dining or soaking up some Colorado sun. You will love the location of this townhome as it sits just walking distance from King Soopers, Next Door Eatery, and many other shops and restaurants. The property includes a one car attached garage and has easy access to I-70 and 1-225, just a quick trip away from the heart of downtown Denver.

Pets - No
Appliances - Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Section 8 - Yes

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5342941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10174 East 29th Drive have any available units?
10174 East 29th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10174 East 29th Drive have?
Some of 10174 East 29th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10174 East 29th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10174 East 29th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10174 East 29th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10174 East 29th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10174 East 29th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10174 East 29th Drive offers parking.
Does 10174 East 29th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10174 East 29th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10174 East 29th Drive have a pool?
No, 10174 East 29th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10174 East 29th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10174 East 29th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10174 East 29th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10174 East 29th Drive has units with dishwashers.
