17933 E 104th Pl Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

AVAIL 01/15/2020



6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Charming and Modern Town Home close to Reunion Park in Commerce City! Tons of Space and Gorgeous View!



Details:

3BR/3BA

1,710 Square Feet

2 Car Attached Garage

Spacious Living Room

Modern Wood Blinds

Cozy Fireplace in Living Room

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

Access to Reunion Community Amenities

Island in Kitchen. Great for Entertaining!

Updated Tile Counters

Tons of Cabinet Space

MASSIVE Pantry

Walk-in Closets

Over Sized Garden Tub in Master Bathroom

Built-in Bench in Shower

Access to Pool and Gym Amenities through HOA



Nearby to Reunion Coffee House, Reunion HOA Pool and Slide, King Soopers and King Soopers Fuel Center, Starbucks, Walgreens, First Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Snap Fitness, Zen Waxing Studio and Spa, with easy access to E-470, minutes to I-76, and only 10 minutes to Denver International Airport.



PET FRIENDLY With Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (Small Pets Only)



Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet ONLY. Water/Trash Included in Rent!



$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.