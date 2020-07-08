17933 E 104th Pl Unit B

Amenities
AVAIL 01/15/2020
6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Charming and Modern Town Home close to Reunion Park in Commerce City! Tons of Space and Gorgeous View!
Details:
3BR/3BA
1,710 Square Feet
2 Car Attached Garage
Spacious Living Room
Modern Wood Blinds
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Access to Reunion Community Amenities
Island in Kitchen. Great for Entertaining!
Updated Tile Counters
Tons of Cabinet Space
MASSIVE Pantry
Walk-in Closets
Over Sized Garden Tub in Master Bathroom
Built-in Bench in Shower
Access to Pool and Gym Amenities through HOA
Nearby to Reunion Coffee House, Reunion HOA Pool and Slide, King Soopers and King Soopers Fuel Center, Starbucks, Walgreens, First Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Snap Fitness, Zen Waxing Studio and Spa, with easy access to E-470, minutes to I-76, and only 10 minutes to Denver International Airport.
PET FRIENDLY With Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (Small Pets Only)
Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet ONLY. Water/Trash Included in Rent!
$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or TEXT Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.