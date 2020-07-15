/
furnished apartments
44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
1 Unit Available
River Run
11479 E 116th Ave
11479 East 116th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental. All necessary living amenities included. 2 bedroom plus office. Please call 610-751-2695 for details or email Jamie@ABCorporateHousing.com
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
44 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,274
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
14 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
25 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
19 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
18 Units Available
Five Points
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,378
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
42 Units Available
Fitzsimons
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
18 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,226
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
24 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
21 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,785
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
13 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
13 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
846 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
86 Units Available
Cherry Creek
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
2240 North Clay Street Unit 409
2240 Clay Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
923 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
555 east 10th Ave
555 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bed one bath condo downtown Denver - Property Id: 242156 If you are looking for clean and fully furnished place to call home when you just move from a different city or on short-term assignments for work or if you just want to change
1 Unit Available
Downtown Denver
1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307
1747 Washington Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1034 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Denver
444 17th Street Unit 401
444 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts. Built in 1925 by renowned architect Fisher & Fisher this was the home of the historic Midland Saving and Loan firm.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Denver
LP1 Research - #621
1700 Bassett Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1478 sqft
Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 3 bath loft town-home is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district,
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Denver
1747 Pearl Street #104
1747 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Uptown Luxury - 2/2 Condo For Rent July 1st! - Welcome Home! This garden level 2 bedroom. 2 bath condo is is available July 1st furnished or non furnished. Enjoy the perks of having an updated kitchen with full stainless steel appliance suite.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Denver
1555 California St.
1555 California Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,195
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous one bedroom, one bath top floor furnished unit for rent. Excellent location at beautiful historic Denver Dry Building. $2,195 (Depending on Term) Available June 15th, 2020 Very quiet with tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
