accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
132 Accessible Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,554
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gateway
103 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Five Points
76 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Highland
19 Units Available
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,322
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hale
85 Units Available
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,282
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Denver
30 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speer
24 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,411
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montbello
6 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$928
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
775 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Denver
130 Units Available
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,660
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1696 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Five Points
81 Units Available
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,608
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
25 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Denver
126 Units Available
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,125
1142 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! An impeccably designed residence in the heart of Denver's most walkable, enviable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,690
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
