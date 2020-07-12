Apartment List
CO
commerce city
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

425 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Commerce City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,476
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1010 sqft
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Commerce City
5961 E 61st Ave
5961 East 61st Avenue, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home - Great Location - Close To Dicks Sporting Goods Park - 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths Detached Oversized Garage Brand New Everything! Total Remodel New Landscaping New Flooring New Paint New Kitchen New Baths New Appliances Call

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tichy
6551 Kearney St
6551 Kearney Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
915 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Tri-plex in Commerce City.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9710 Eagle Creek Cir
9710 Eagle Creek Circle, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3101 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Commerce City - Property Id: 308125 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 3,013 sq ft (2,101 sq ft finished main level and upstairs + 912 sq ft unfinished basement) 3 tandem car garage located in Cul De Sac.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15612 E 96th Way 33-D
15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Reunion
17092 East 110th Place
17092 East 110th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
4030 sqft
Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1 https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch ­style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 car garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.

1 of 9

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Run
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6530 E 70th Avenue
6530 East 70th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
883 sqft
6530 E 70th Avenue Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom, 1 bathrooms - 6530 E 70th Ave is a single family residence located in Commerce City, CO 80022. Built in 1953, this property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Reunion
11084 Pitkin Street
11084 Pitkin Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2360 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will welcome you with 2360 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite counter tops, and an island that is perfect for spacious cooking.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8373 Monroe Circle
8373 Monroe Circle, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath is a must see! - This newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 bathroom mobile home in Riverdale Farms is Available! Brand new flooring and paint, private back yard, open living room, and more! This home comes with a driveway for off street

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204
8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
700 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
8241 East 55th Avenue
8241 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
View the virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com Pets on case by case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
80 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
73 Units Available
Jefferson Park
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
City Guide for Commerce City, CO

Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.

Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.

Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Commerce City, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Commerce City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

