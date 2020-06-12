/
2 bedroom apartments
310 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
782 sqft
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.
$
Elyria Swansea
12 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
$
Monaco
31 Units Available
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4733 Vine Street
4733 Vine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
600 sqft
This Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Apartment is Less Than 15 Minutes From The Heart of Downtown Denver! The entire unit has been updated & is ready for immediate move in.
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.
Fitzsimons
53 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
$
Downtown Denver
41 Units Available
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
863 sqft
Massive windows, high ceilings, and exposed duct work for stylish urban living. CIty and mountain views available. Steps away from the 16th Street Mall, light rail access, and Skyline Park.
$
Lowry Field
15 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1239 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
South Thornton
26 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
$
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
$
Lowry Field
52 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1225 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Cheesman Park
3 Units Available
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
786 sqft
Located 1/2 Block from Cheeseman Park! Excellent Deal on this Top Floor Unit! Take a Virtual Tour Today! - Park Sedona Apartments | 303-861-8620 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Downtown Denver
50 Units Available
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
