225 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Commerce City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
4 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 Unit Available
Turnberry
10546 Racine Way
10546 Racine Way, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1688 sqft
Enjoy the sunsets in this gorgeous home. Beautiful additional features include large separate upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, huge pantry and oversized garage. Hardwood floors. Upgraded stainless steel appliances including gas range.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
$
30 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
$
26 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
44 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,310
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1149 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
14 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,310
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
6 Units Available
Cheesman Park
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.
$
14 Units Available
Lowry Field
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,804
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
$
6 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1358 sqft
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
15 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
895 sqft
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917.
$
17 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,364
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
30 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,155
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
23 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,500
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
34 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,353
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
$
53 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,360
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,818
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
7 Units Available
East Colfax
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,483
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
17 Units Available
Five Points
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,391
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
1 Unit Available
East Colfax
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
$
37 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,473
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1150 sqft
What was once up and coming has undoubtedly arrived. Welcome to life in Capitol Hill, Denver a vibrant, energetic destination brimming with everything from foodies and sports fans to dog-lovers and drag queens.
City Guide for Commerce City, CO

Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.

Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.

Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Commerce City, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Commerce City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

