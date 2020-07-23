225 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with gyms
Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.
Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.
Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Commerce City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.