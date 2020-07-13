/
pet friendly apartments
406 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
7 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,476
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1010 sqft
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
9710 Eagle Creek Cir
9710 Eagle Creek Circle, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3101 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths in Commerce City - Property Id: 308125 Beautiful 4 beds 2.5 baths 3,013 sq ft (2,101 sq ft finished main level and upstairs + 912 sq ft unfinished basement) 3 tandem car garage located in Cul De Sac.
1 Unit Available
South Rose Hill
5531 Niagara St
5531 Niagara Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
672 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Schedule a showing for this 2 bed 1 bath property located in Commerce City! With easy Access to I-25 and Highway 36. The shops at Northfield are ten minutes away! Washer& dryer in unit. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
15612 E 96th Way 33-D
15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
10433 Victor St
10433 Victor Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2629 sqft
Large single family 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an upstairs den and an unfinished basement. This home is in the desirable Potomac Farms neighborhood and is assigned to Turnberry elementary.
1 Unit Available
Reunion
17092 East 110th Place
17092 East 110th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
4030 sqft
Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1 https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 car garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
Kemp
7081 E 66th Pl
7081 East 66th Place, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1040 sqft
This upper unit features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint, new blinds, and will be professionally cleaned throughout prior to move in. Move-in ready August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6530 E 70th Avenue
6530 East 70th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
883 sqft
6530 E 70th Avenue Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom, 1 bathrooms - 6530 E 70th Ave is a single family residence located in Commerce City, CO 80022. Built in 1953, this property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Reunion
11084 Pitkin Street
11084 Pitkin Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2360 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will welcome you with 2360 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite counter tops, and an island that is perfect for spacious cooking.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
32 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
32 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
8373 Monroe Circle
8373 Monroe Circle, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath is a must see! - This newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 bathroom mobile home in Riverdale Farms is Available! Brand new flooring and paint, private back yard, open living room, and more! This home comes with a driveway for off street
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
8241 East 55th Avenue
8241 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
View the virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com Pets on case by case basis.
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4675 Columbine St
4675 Columbine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
671 sqft
Located off of I-70 and Josephine, this single-family home is ready for move-in soon! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms, one large bathroom with lots of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen where the whole family can gather for
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
4 Units Available
City Park West
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
5 Units Available
City Park West
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
650 sqft
What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise.
3 Units Available
Northwest Aurora
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
2 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This downtown Denver community provides easy access to casual and high-end dining and shopping. At Chamber Lofts, these pet-friendly apartments include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
