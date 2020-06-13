438 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.
Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.
Finding an apartment in Commerce City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.