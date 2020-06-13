388 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,554
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 9

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
Kemp
1 Unit Available
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elyria Swansea
13 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,443
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Monaco
31 Units Available
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
9449 East 52nd Avenue
9449 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2830 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874058. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
Aster Conservatory Green
4890 Willow Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,205
564 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW BUILD Studio in Stapleton; Low-Rise Homey Feel - Property Id: 248226 Property is broken into wings: North, East, West, where each wing offers unique interior features and finishes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Monaco
1 Unit Available
6642 E 78th Way Lowr
6642 East 78th Way, Derby, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
This is part of a three plex. This large One bedroom unit has a large living room and kitchen. Nice bathroom and laundry room. Must see. Property is available on August 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Denver
102 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,590
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Denver International Airport
178 Units Available
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Jefferson Park
35 Units Available
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,683
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Highland
51 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,491
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Downtown Denver
27 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,530
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Downtown Denver
30 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Commerce City, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Commerce City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

