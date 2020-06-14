Apartment List
/
CO
/
commerce city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

323 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Commerce City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Belle Creek
6 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 06/20/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 9

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
Kemp
1 Unit Available
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Elyria Swansea
17 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,439
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Monaco
31 Units Available
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
5429 Verbena Way
5429 Verbena Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2784 sqft
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Capitol Hill
2 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
455 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
The Somerset
818 Logan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
910 sqft
For the discriminating apartment dweller, Somerset Apartments offers a sense of privacy and an exquisite view of the Rocky Mountains and Denver's city lights.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Cheesman Park
3 Units Available
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
786 sqft
Located 1/2 Block from Cheeseman Park! Excellent Deal on this Top Floor Unit! Take a Virtual Tour Today! - Park Sedona Apartments | 303-861-8620 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Cherry Creek
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Lowry Field
15 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
Capitol Hill
16 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,065
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,420
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,454
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
City Guide for Commerce City, CO

Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.

Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.

Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Commerce City, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Commerce City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City 3 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible ApartmentsCommerce City Apartments with Balcony
Commerce City Apartments with GarageCommerce City Apartments with GymCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCommerce City Apartments with Parking
Commerce City Apartments with PoolCommerce City Apartments with Washer-DryerCommerce City Dog Friendly ApartmentsCommerce City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College