323 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with hardwood floors
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 37
1 of 39
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 3
1 of 19
1 of 66
1 of 30
1 of 39
1 of 38
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 89
Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.
Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.
Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Commerce City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.