3 bedroom apartments
188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
10017 Idalia St.
10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2295 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd.
Buffalo Run
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.
Central Commerce City
6151 Locust Street
6151 Locust Street, Commerce City, CO
4 bed, 2 bath, finished basement w/ 1 car garage newly remodeled. Section 8 welcome - This home features on the main level, living room, with ceiling fan, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, refrigerator, electric cook top and oven.
Turnberry
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small
Reunion
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.
Kemp
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.
Kemp
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.
Reunion
17937 E 104th Way - D
17937 East 104th Way, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1373 sqft
Lovely, newer 2 story townhouse offering 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Main floor is wide open with hard wood flooring. Large living room/dining room combo with extra tall ceilings. Kitchen with all major appliances and convenient breakfast bar.
Buffalo Run
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
8463 Monroe Way
8463 Monroe Way, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is now Available! With washer and dryer inside unit, eat in kitchen, private yard, and more! Rent: $1525 Security Deposit: $1525 Please call 970.686.6544 ext 2 for showings.
Elyria Swansea
4780 Race Street
4780 Race Street, Denver, CO
4780 Race Street Available 07/06/20 Affordable *4BD, 2BA Home with Bonus Office Space and Plenty of Parking Options - Two of the bedrooms are non-conforming and act best as on office, guest suite, or den. Washer and dryer is included.
Stapleton
5429 Verbena Way
5429 Verbena Way, Denver, CO
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Stapleton
9449 East 52nd Avenue
9449 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874058. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.
Hazeltine
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Stapleton
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Gateway
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
City Park
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1448 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Five Points
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1152 sqft
Convenient features like in-home washer and dryer with all floor plans, spacious kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals. Just one mile to Coors Field, RiNo Arts District, LoDo nightlife.
