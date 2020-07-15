196 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO

/
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15612 E 96th Way 33-D
15612 East 96th Way, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
Fronterra Village 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic two story townhome in Fronterra Village with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and detached 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
30 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 5 at 07:21 PM
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
87 Units Available
Stapleton
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1029 sqft
**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIDEO TOUR OPTIONS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Aster Conservatory Green proudly offers two distinct living options in the award-winning Stapleton neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Jefferson Park
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
63 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
47 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
72 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
35 Units Available
Gateway
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
45 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1059 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
20 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
982 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
27 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1039 sqft
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
25 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1526 sqft
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Highland
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
25 Units Available
Speer
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
