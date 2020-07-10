/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
341 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Rose Hill
5531 Niagara St
5531 Niagara Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
672 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Schedule a showing for this 2 bed 1 bath property located in Commerce City! With easy Access to I-25 and Highway 36. The shops at Northfield are ten minutes away! Washer& dryer in unit. No Utilities included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tichy
6551 Kearney St
6551 Kearney Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
915 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Tri-plex in Commerce City.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
10017 Idalia St.
10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10433 Victor St
10433 Victor Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2629 sqft
Large single family 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an upstairs den and an unfinished basement. This home is in the desirable Potomac Farms neighborhood and is assigned to Turnberry elementary.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Kemp
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
5429 Verbena Way
5429 Verbena Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2784 sqft
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204
8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
700 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Elyria Swansea
4675 Columbine St
4675 Columbine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
671 sqft
Located off of I-70 and Josephine, this single-family home is ready for move-in soon! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms, one large bathroom with lots of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen where the whole family can gather for
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
84 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,422
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
81 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,519
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,782
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
54 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
43 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
48 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Stapleton
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Stapleton
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1201 sqft
Located in Stapleton with easy access to Central Park Recreation Center, Farmers Market, biking trails, and four community pools. All units have built-in laundry, walk-in closets, and access to 24 hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
