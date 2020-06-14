Apartment List
312 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO with garage

Commerce City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 06/20/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Commerce City
1 Unit Available
6151 Locust Street
6151 Locust Street, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath, finished basement w/ 1 car garage newly remodeled. Section 8 welcome - This home features on the main level, living room, with ceiling fan, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, refrigerator, electric cook top and oven.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Kemp
1 Unit Available
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch ­style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Elyria Swansea
17 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,439
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Monaco
31 Units Available
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
9449 East 52nd Avenue
9449 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2830 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874058. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
Aster Conservatory Green
4890 Willow Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,205
564 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW BUILD Studio in Stapleton; Low-Rise Homey Feel - Property Id: 248226 Property is broken into wings: North, East, West, where each wing offers unique interior features and finishes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4780 Race Street
4780 Race Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
1500 sqft
4780 Race Street Available 07/06/20 Affordable *4BD, 2BA Home with Bonus Office Space and Plenty of Parking Options - Two of the bedrooms are non-conforming and act best as on office, guest suite, or den. Washer and dryer is included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
5429 Verbena Way
5429 Verbena Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2784 sqft
Large Paired Home in Stapleton. - The main floor has an open concept with wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,407
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
Downtown Denver
28 Units Available
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,729
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
City Guide for Commerce City, CO

Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.

Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.

Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Commerce City, CO

Commerce City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

