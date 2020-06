Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 13989 E. 106th Ave. This spacious home is located one (1) block away from the neighborhood park! There are five (5) bedrooms, 3.5 baths & a fully finished basement, 5 piece master suite, large eat in kitchen and more! Open floorplan with dramatic vaults. Easy access to highways.