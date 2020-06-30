All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:26 PM

10191 Altura Street

10191 Altura Street · No Longer Available
Location

10191 Altura Street, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Commerce City! At 4,930 sqft., this spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10191 Altura Street have any available units?
10191 Altura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 10191 Altura Street currently offering any rent specials?
10191 Altura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10191 Altura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10191 Altura Street is pet friendly.
Does 10191 Altura Street offer parking?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not offer parking.
Does 10191 Altura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10191 Altura Street have a pool?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not have a pool.
Does 10191 Altura Street have accessible units?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10191 Altura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10191 Altura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10191 Altura Street does not have units with air conditioning.

