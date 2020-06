Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 6 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house near UCCS Campus! Each of the three levels has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, a perfect set up for you and your friends. All six bedrooms have walk-in closets and individual locks on the doors. There is a living room plus and large sunroof, plus a two car garage. Washer and dryer included, in unit. Two refrigerators. Plenty of off-street parking. Roommate situations welcome!