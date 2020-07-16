Amenities

Beautiful home backing with large private yard in D20! - *** Minimum lease term is 12 months & max. 36 months ***



976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Living in the Northgate Highlands Neighborhood / School District 20

This beautiful home is waiting for you!

5 Bedrooms - 3 1/2 Bathrooms - 3 Car Garage

4,614 total & 4,470 finished sq. ft. / 29,601 sq. ft. lot

1 small dog up to 25 lbs. allowed with a monthly pet fee of $50



Highlights:

• Beautiful large 2-story home with an office on the main level

• No neighbors in the back of the house



The main level features:

• Wood flooring in entry, hallway, powder room, kitchen and nook

• Kitchen with lots of 42” cabinets, pantry, island/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances incl. gas cook top, double oven, microwave, dishwasher, planning desk, eating nook with walk-out to the large private patio

• Formal living room with vaulted ceiling

• Formal dining room with crown molding

• Office with French doors

• Laundry with cabinets, washer & dryer

• Powder room



The upper level features:

• Huge master bedroom with 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet

• 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet

• 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet

• 4th bedroom with walk-in closet

• Hallway bathroom



The fully finished basement features:

• Family room with wet bar and custom decorator spaces

• Home theatre room wired for surround sound (bring your screen & speakers)

• Rec. room easily to be used as a small gym

• 5th bedrooms with walk-in closet

• Hallway shower bathroom with vessel sink

• Wired for surround sound (bring your speakers)

• Utility room with storage



More features are:

• 2 A/C’s

• 2 furnaces

• Landscaped yard

• Oversized patio

• Sprinkler system in front & back

• 3-car garage with service door

• Desirable School District 20

• Easy access to I-25, and military bases



*** THE HOUSE IS VACANT AND READY FOR YOU! *** THE LINK TO THE VIDEO TOURS ARE BELOW ***



Application fee is $45 per adult. If you would like to view our minimum requirements for qualification, please go directly to our website and find the home under “Rentals”, click on “apply” and it will take you to our application page with those details.

If these terms work for you and you would like to schedule a showing please call 719-598-2455 to schedule a showing.



Main level video tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBLEk1cYV10



Upper level video tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8oQ8CrIUvs



Basement level video tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MQ6Cvxlc7g&t=50s



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884016)