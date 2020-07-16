All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 976 Coyote Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
976 Coyote Willow Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

976 Coyote Willow Drive

976 Coyote Willow Drive · (719) 598-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Gleneagle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 976 Coyote Willow Drive · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home backing with large private yard in D20! - *** Minimum lease term is 12 months & max. 36 months ***

976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Living in the Northgate Highlands Neighborhood / School District 20
This beautiful home is waiting for you!
5 Bedrooms - 3 1/2 Bathrooms - 3 Car Garage
4,614 total & 4,470 finished sq. ft. / 29,601 sq. ft. lot
1 small dog up to 25 lbs. allowed with a monthly pet fee of $50

Highlights:
• Beautiful large 2-story home with an office on the main level
• No neighbors in the back of the house

The main level features:
• Wood flooring in entry, hallway, powder room, kitchen and nook
• Kitchen with lots of 42” cabinets, pantry, island/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances incl. gas cook top, double oven, microwave, dishwasher, planning desk, eating nook with walk-out to the large private patio
• Formal living room with vaulted ceiling
• Formal dining room with crown molding
• Office with French doors
• Laundry with cabinets, washer & dryer
• Powder room

The upper level features:
• Huge master bedroom with 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet
• 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet
• 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet
• 4th bedroom with walk-in closet
• Hallway bathroom

The fully finished basement features:
• Family room with wet bar and custom decorator spaces
• Home theatre room wired for surround sound (bring your screen & speakers)
• Rec. room easily to be used as a small gym
• 5th bedrooms with walk-in closet
• Hallway shower bathroom with vessel sink
• Wired for surround sound (bring your speakers)
• Utility room with storage

More features are:
• 2 A/C’s
• 2 furnaces
• Landscaped yard
• Oversized patio
• Sprinkler system in front & back
• 3-car garage with service door
• Desirable School District 20
• Easy access to I-25, and military bases

*** THE HOUSE IS VACANT AND READY FOR YOU! *** THE LINK TO THE VIDEO TOURS ARE BELOW ***

Application fee is $45 per adult. If you would like to view our minimum requirements for qualification, please go directly to our website and find the home under “Rentals”, click on “apply” and it will take you to our application page with those details.
If these terms work for you and you would like to schedule a showing please call 719-598-2455 to schedule a showing.

Main level video tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBLEk1cYV10

Upper level video tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8oQ8CrIUvs

Basement level video tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MQ6Cvxlc7g&t=50s

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4884016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have any available units?
976 Coyote Willow Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have?
Some of 976 Coyote Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Coyote Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
976 Coyote Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Coyote Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Coyote Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 976 Coyote Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Coyote Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 976 Coyote Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 976 Coyote Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Coyote Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Coyote Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 976 Coyote Willow Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity