8892 Estebury Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8892 Estebury Cir

8892 Estebury Circle · (719) 243-6061
Location

8892 Estebury Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8892 Estebury Cir · Avail. Jul 6

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8892 Estebury Cir Available 07/06/20 2 Story Home for Rent in Briargate Area - Gorgeous 2 story w. 4 bedrooms + office/2.5 bathrooms/2-car garage over 3,500 sq. ft. with stunning backyard, close to schools and amenities. Home features covered front porch, magnificent staircase, hard-wood entryway w. formal living & dining room, spacious kitchen w. island & dine-in area. Open floor plan family room with fireplace walks out to stunning backyard with deck, flower beds/gardening area, seating area, matured, established treed neighborhood, upstairs laundry room w. washer & dryer, huge master bedroom w. 5 piece master bathroom and all very good size bedrooms.

For more information, contact Mai Robinson at coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com or (719) 243-6061

(RLNE3515738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8892 Estebury Cir have any available units?
8892 Estebury Cir has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8892 Estebury Cir have?
Some of 8892 Estebury Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8892 Estebury Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8892 Estebury Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8892 Estebury Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8892 Estebury Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 8892 Estebury Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8892 Estebury Cir does offer parking.
Does 8892 Estebury Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8892 Estebury Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8892 Estebury Cir have a pool?
No, 8892 Estebury Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8892 Estebury Cir have accessible units?
No, 8892 Estebury Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8892 Estebury Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8892 Estebury Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
