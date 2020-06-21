Amenities

8892 Estebury Cir Available 07/06/20 2 Story Home for Rent in Briargate Area - Gorgeous 2 story w. 4 bedrooms + office/2.5 bathrooms/2-car garage over 3,500 sq. ft. with stunning backyard, close to schools and amenities. Home features covered front porch, magnificent staircase, hard-wood entryway w. formal living & dining room, spacious kitchen w. island & dine-in area. Open floor plan family room with fireplace walks out to stunning backyard with deck, flower beds/gardening area, seating area, matured, established treed neighborhood, upstairs laundry room w. washer & dryer, huge master bedroom w. 5 piece master bathroom and all very good size bedrooms.



For more information, contact Mai Robinson at coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com or (719) 243-6061



(RLNE3515738)