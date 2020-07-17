Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Main level living at its finest!

-7721 Blue Vail Way

- 2 Story Ranch home of 2,500 sq. ft. has everything you need!

- Large master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath.

- Large guest bedroom & bathroom

- Large living room, cathedral ceilings,

- Remodeled kitchen and dining room.

- Laundry hock-ups.

- Exit kitchen to deck that is perfect for entertaining.

- Finished walk-out basement has a HUGE family room perfect for entertaining family or friends.

- There are two more bedrooms and a 3/4 quarter bath on the basement level.

- Basement floor can be separate living area.



- The house is close to School - Stetson/Skyview/Vista Ridge (bus pick up for Skyview/Vista Ridge) 20 min to USAF Academy gate (north) 10 min to Peterson AFB gate 10 minutes from Villa Sports

- Attached 2-Car Garage

- Fenced in Lot is 5,662 sq. ft.



-One year Lease

- Available September 1, 2020

- Gardener included

- For rent by owner