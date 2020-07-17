All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

7721 Blue Vail Way

7721 Blue Vail Way · (805) 325-8053
Location

7721 Blue Vail Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Main level living at its finest!
-7721 Blue Vail Way
- 2 Story Ranch home of 2,500 sq. ft. has everything you need!
- Large master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath.
- Large guest bedroom & bathroom
- Large living room, cathedral ceilings,
- Remodeled kitchen and dining room.
- Laundry hock-ups.
- Exit kitchen to deck that is perfect for entertaining.
- Finished walk-out basement has a HUGE family room perfect for entertaining family or friends.
- There are two more bedrooms and a 3/4 quarter bath on the basement level.
- Basement floor can be separate living area.

- The house is close to School - Stetson/Skyview/Vista Ridge (bus pick up for Skyview/Vista Ridge) 20 min to USAF Academy gate (north) 10 min to Peterson AFB gate 10 minutes from Villa Sports
- Attached 2-Car Garage
- Fenced in Lot is 5,662 sq. ft.

-One year Lease
- Available September 1, 2020
- Gardener included
- For rent by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Blue Vail Way have any available units?
7721 Blue Vail Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Blue Vail Way have?
Some of 7721 Blue Vail Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Blue Vail Way currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Blue Vail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Blue Vail Way pet-friendly?
No, 7721 Blue Vail Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7721 Blue Vail Way offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Blue Vail Way offers parking.
Does 7721 Blue Vail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Blue Vail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Blue Vail Way have a pool?
No, 7721 Blue Vail Way does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Blue Vail Way have accessible units?
No, 7721 Blue Vail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Blue Vail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 Blue Vail Way has units with dishwashers.
