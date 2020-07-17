Amenities
Main level living at its finest!
-7721 Blue Vail Way
- 2 Story Ranch home of 2,500 sq. ft. has everything you need!
- Large master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath.
- Large guest bedroom & bathroom
- Large living room, cathedral ceilings,
- Remodeled kitchen and dining room.
- Laundry hock-ups.
- Exit kitchen to deck that is perfect for entertaining.
- Finished walk-out basement has a HUGE family room perfect for entertaining family or friends.
- There are two more bedrooms and a 3/4 quarter bath on the basement level.
- Basement floor can be separate living area.
- The house is close to School - Stetson/Skyview/Vista Ridge (bus pick up for Skyview/Vista Ridge) 20 min to USAF Academy gate (north) 10 min to Peterson AFB gate 10 minutes from Villa Sports
- Attached 2-Car Garage
- Fenced in Lot is 5,662 sq. ft.
-One year Lease
- Available September 1, 2020
- Gardener included
- For rent by owner