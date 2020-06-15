All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

7287 Cedar Brush Court

7287 Cedar Brush Ct · (719) 419-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7287 Cedar Brush Ct, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022

Welcome to this beautifully maintained home that's close to shopping off the N. Powers Blvd Corridor! Walk in to be greeted by an office with french doors. Head past the stairs to an open concept living room, kitchen and dining. The kitchen has a gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and a large island! Head upstairs to a large loft area, great for a family room! Right off the stairs is a large master bedroom with a 5 piece en suite and spacious walk-in closet! Also on the 2nd floor are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry room! Last but definitely not least, check out the 3 car tandem garage and extra large backyard - great for those summer bbq's! This one won't last long!

Standard pet policy: two pets max. No puppies, no weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25/month additional rent for each pet after the first

Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 7/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have any available units?
7287 Cedar Brush Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have?
Some of 7287 Cedar Brush Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7287 Cedar Brush Court currently offering any rent specials?
7287 Cedar Brush Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7287 Cedar Brush Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7287 Cedar Brush Court is pet friendly.
Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court offer parking?
Yes, 7287 Cedar Brush Court does offer parking.
Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7287 Cedar Brush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have a pool?
No, 7287 Cedar Brush Court does not have a pool.
Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have accessible units?
No, 7287 Cedar Brush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7287 Cedar Brush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7287 Cedar Brush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
