7287 Cedar Brush Court

Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022



Welcome to this beautifully maintained home that's close to shopping off the N. Powers Blvd Corridor! Walk in to be greeted by an office with french doors. Head past the stairs to an open concept living room, kitchen and dining. The kitchen has a gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and a large island! Head upstairs to a large loft area, great for a family room! Right off the stairs is a large master bedroom with a 5 piece en suite and spacious walk-in closet! Also on the 2nd floor are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry room! Last but definitely not least, check out the 3 car tandem garage and extra large backyard - great for those summer bbq's! This one won't last long!



Standard pet policy: two pets max. No puppies, no weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25/month additional rent for each pet after the first



Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 7/16/20



