All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue

719 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave · (719) 999-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

719 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
guest parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue Available 07/01/20 Cute Downtown Cottage near Colorado College! - Rental Terms:1 year
Rent: $785
Available: 07/01/2020
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $785
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

Description:
This Small One Bedroom Cottage Rental Home is Located on North Wahsatch avenue behind 719 N Wahsatch. Minutes Away from Downtown, Close to Colorado College, and close to Shooks Run.
This Rental Property Includes One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove Included!
The cottage has private parking via the alley that is only 20 feet from the front door, and additional guest parking on Wahsatch avenue! The shared front yard of the main building is fenced and provides ample space for activity and is great for pets!

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 21st.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing starting on June 22nd!

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:

Spring Water Management, LLC
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

(RLNE2429284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have any available units?
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have?
Some of 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity