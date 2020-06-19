Amenities

pet friendly parking guest parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

719 1/2 N. Wahsatch Avenue Available 07/01/20 Cute Downtown Cottage near Colorado College! - Rental Terms:1 year

Rent: $785

Available: 07/01/2020

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $785

Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)



Description:

This Small One Bedroom Cottage Rental Home is Located on North Wahsatch avenue behind 719 N Wahsatch. Minutes Away from Downtown, Close to Colorado College, and close to Shooks Run.

This Rental Property Includes One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove Included!

The cottage has private parking via the alley that is only 20 feet from the front door, and additional guest parking on Wahsatch avenue! The shared front yard of the main building is fenced and provides ample space for activity and is great for pets!



HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 21st.

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing starting on June 22nd!



PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!

Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:



Spring Water Management, LLC

WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM



(RLNE2429284)