7041 Enbrook Drive

Available on 10/1/2020. Immaculate home in Powers area close to Peterson Air Force Base. 3,183 sqft with 4 bed/4 bath plus a loft and a bonus room with 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Main level family room with custom gas fireplace and surround sound speaker system.The upper level features the master bedroom with attached 5-piece bathroom and big walking-in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and 11x12 loft & hallway full bathroom with double sink. Fully finished basement with guest suite, 2nd family room with wet bar and a bonus room good for home gym. Fenced backyard. Central AC. Close to Park, shopping and restaurants. No marijuana growing, no smoking of any kind. Pet dogs allowed but dependent on breed, size and number. No cats.