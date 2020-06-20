All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:21 AM

7041 Enbrook Drive

7041 Embrook Drive · (651) 207-3115
Location

7041 Embrook Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
Available on 10/1/2020. Immaculate home in Powers area close to Peterson Air Force Base. 3,183 sqft with 4 bed/4 bath plus a loft and a bonus room with 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Main level family room with custom gas fireplace and surround sound speaker system.The upper level features the master bedroom with attached 5-piece bathroom and big walking-in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms and 11x12 loft & hallway full bathroom with double sink. Fully finished basement with guest suite, 2nd family room with wet bar and a bonus room good for home gym. Fenced backyard. Central AC. Close to Park, shopping and restaurants. No marijuana growing, no smoking of any kind. Pet dogs allowed but dependent on breed, size and number. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 Enbrook Drive have any available units?
7041 Enbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7041 Enbrook Drive have?
Some of 7041 Enbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 Enbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Enbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Enbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7041 Enbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7041 Enbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7041 Enbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 7041 Enbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 Enbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Enbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7041 Enbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7041 Enbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7041 Enbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Enbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7041 Enbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
