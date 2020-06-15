Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.

PLEASE LOOK AT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM



Turn of the century home located downtown Colorado Springs, ranch style floor plan, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office, possible 3rd bedroom in basement. Covered front porch entry, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, fully fenced yard to alley, custom deck, single detached garage with storage, parking for RV or 3 more vehicles, 240v outlet outside the garage for car charging Tech lighting and security.



SCHOOL DISTRICT 11



THIS PROPERTY WILL ALLOW 1 MATURE DOG (OVER 1 YEAR OLD) UP TO 40 LBS OR CAT WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.00



Directions/Cross: From I-25 Exit #143 Uintah St. travel on W. Uintah, right onto N. Weber St, left onto E Willamette Ave. East side of Wahsatch** North of the corner of Wahsatch and Willamette.



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



(RLNE3272399)