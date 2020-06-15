All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

619 North Wahsatch Ave.

619 North Wahsatch Avenue · (719) 264-4394
Location

619 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 619 North Wahsatch Ave. · Avail. Jun 24

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.
PLEASE LOOK AT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM

Turn of the century home located downtown Colorado Springs, ranch style floor plan, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office, possible 3rd bedroom in basement. Covered front porch entry, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, fully fenced yard to alley, custom deck, single detached garage with storage, parking for RV or 3 more vehicles, 240v outlet outside the garage for car charging Tech lighting and security.

SCHOOL DISTRICT 11

THIS PROPERTY WILL ALLOW 1 MATURE DOG (OVER 1 YEAR OLD) UP TO 40 LBS OR CAT WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.00

Directions/Cross: From I-25 Exit #143 Uintah St. travel on W. Uintah, right onto N. Weber St, left onto E Willamette Ave. East side of Wahsatch** North of the corner of Wahsatch and Willamette.

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***

(RLNE3272399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

