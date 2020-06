Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch floor plan, end unit townhouse in quiet Woodbridge community. Spectacular location nestled right next to Cheyenne Mountain Resort golf course. Open and functional floor plan with walk out access from both master bedroom & great room to large deck with tree & mountain views. Hardwood floors in the entryway, dining room & kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with an additional bedroom and bath located in the basement.