5631 Sunshade Point Available 07/07/20 5631 Sunshade Point - Northeast area Sundown Villas Condos. 2 Story TOWNHOME with unfinished basement built in 2002. Approx. 1,705 total sq ft with 1,181 finished sq ft. Kitchen appliances included. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level. Tile entry and light oak cabinets. 1 attached car garage. Pets with approval. HOA Limit 1 Pet 30lbs or less. Community fence. No smoking. Colorado Springs District 11 schools - Scott ES, Jenkins MS, Doherty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNTS! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.

Living Room: 15X12 main level

Kitchen: 11X10 main level

Master Bedroom: 13X14 upper level

2nd Bedroom: 11X12 upper level

3rd Bedroom: 9X12 upper level



(RLNE5839921)