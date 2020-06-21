All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5631 Sunshade Point

5631 Sunshade Point · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5631 Sunshade Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5631 Sunshade Point · Avail. Jul 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5631 Sunshade Point Available 07/07/20 5631 Sunshade Point - Northeast area Sundown Villas Condos. 2 Story TOWNHOME with unfinished basement built in 2002. Approx. 1,705 total sq ft with 1,181 finished sq ft. Kitchen appliances included. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level. Tile entry and light oak cabinets. 1 attached car garage. Pets with approval. HOA Limit 1 Pet 30lbs or less. Community fence. No smoking. Colorado Springs District 11 schools - Scott ES, Jenkins MS, Doherty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNTS! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.
Living Room: 15X12 main level
Kitchen: 11X10 main level
Master Bedroom: 13X14 upper level
2nd Bedroom: 11X12 upper level
3rd Bedroom: 9X12 upper level

(RLNE5839921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Sunshade Point have any available units?
5631 Sunshade Point has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 5631 Sunshade Point currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Sunshade Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Sunshade Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 Sunshade Point is pet friendly.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Sunshade Point does offer parking.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Sunshade Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point have a pool?
No, 5631 Sunshade Point does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point have accessible units?
No, 5631 Sunshade Point does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 Sunshade Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5631 Sunshade Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 5631 Sunshade Point does not have units with air conditioning.
