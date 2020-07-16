All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

518 Superior St

518 Superior Street · (919) 457-7555
Location

518 Superior Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $4000 · Avail. Oct 19

$4,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 10/19/20 Luxury Mountain Villa - Property Id: 251454

Fully Furnished incl all utilities, professional weekly cleaning & linen service.

Luxury home in quiet, upscale neighborhood on the desirable westside. Plush furniture, multiple living spaces, and stunning views allow you to truly relax at home. Walk to Old Colorado City or bike to Garden of the Gods.

Huge 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. Attached garage & laundry room. Front deck, rear sunroom & large back patio w/ outdoor dining & firepit lounge areas. Air conditioning, high speed wifi, fireplace, desk w/ executive chair, smart TV's in living room & both bedrooms incl. Prime, Hulu, Roku & Xbox. Custom memory foam beds, high end linens & a variety of pillows. Fully stocked kitchen for cooking, baking, or the perfect cup of coffee.

2 blocks to Thorndale Park tennis, basketball, baseball field, & picnic area w/ stunning views of Pikes Peak.

This isn't just a place to crash, this is the place to live. Discover why so many love Colorado Springs and prefer life on the westside!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251454
Property Id 251454

(RLNE5871462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Superior St have any available units?
518 Superior St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Superior St have?
Some of 518 Superior St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Superior St currently offering any rent specials?
518 Superior St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Superior St pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Superior St is pet friendly.
Does 518 Superior St offer parking?
Yes, 518 Superior St offers parking.
Does 518 Superior St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Superior St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Superior St have a pool?
No, 518 Superior St does not have a pool.
Does 518 Superior St have accessible units?
No, 518 Superior St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Superior St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Superior St has units with dishwashers.
