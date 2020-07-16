518 Superior St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access tennis court

Available 10/19/20 Luxury Mountain Villa



Fully Furnished incl all utilities, professional weekly cleaning & linen service.



Luxury home in quiet, upscale neighborhood on the desirable westside. Plush furniture, multiple living spaces, and stunning views allow you to truly relax at home. Walk to Old Colorado City or bike to Garden of the Gods.



Huge 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. Attached garage & laundry room. Front deck, rear sunroom & large back patio w/ outdoor dining & firepit lounge areas. Air conditioning, high speed wifi, fireplace, desk w/ executive chair, smart TV's in living room & both bedrooms incl. Prime, Hulu, Roku & Xbox. Custom memory foam beds, high end linens & a variety of pillows. Fully stocked kitchen for cooking, baking, or the perfect cup of coffee.



2 blocks to Thorndale Park tennis, basketball, baseball field, & picnic area w/ stunning views of Pikes Peak.



This isn't just a place to crash, this is the place to live. Discover why so many love Colorado Springs and prefer life on the westside!

