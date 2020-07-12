/
pleasant valley
131 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Valley, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 W Uintah St
2520 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
847 sqft
2520 W Uintah St Available 07/15/20 Great West end rancher - Really Cute ranch style home with Many updates. Upgraded bathroom, new flooring, new gas fireplace. new artificial grass landscaping. Fresh and clean.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Superior St
518 Superior Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1269 sqft
Available 10/19/20 Luxury Mountain Villa - Property Id: 251454 Fully Furnished incl all utilities, professional weekly cleaning & linen service. Luxury home in quiet, upscale neighborhood on the desirable westside.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2265 Villa Rosa Drive
2265 Villa Rosa Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2265 Villa Rosa Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 North Chestnut Street
1321 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex off N Chestnut St. - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex on coveted West side. Bright and spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good sized bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Red Canon Place
3731 Red Canon Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
948 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath fourplex unit is close to everything! Walking distance to Red Rocks Open Space, near Garden of the Gods and close to dining and shopping in Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City! This home has 2 bedrooms and
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1317 N Chestnut Street
1317 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath duplex on coveted West side. Bright & spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans & lots of windows. Deck out the front door is great place to enjoy Colorado weather.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2426 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2426 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
WONDERFUL WEST SIDE LOCATION!!! UNIQUE Three Bedroom And Two Bath Bi-Level Home In Old Colorado City!!! Fenced Front Yard; Alley Or Street Parking; Next Door To Library; Across The Street From Bancroft Park; And Walking Distance To A Variety Of
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite
12 North 23rd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $1870/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $2450/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3052 Cathedral Park View
3052 Cathedral Park Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3074 sqft
Enjoy The Best Life Has to Offer In This Sophisticated And Absolutely Exquisite Residence. Located In The Luxury Gated Community Of Cathedral Ridge. Boasting Over 3000 Sq.ft.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
516 North Walnut Street
516 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1002 sqft
516 North Walnut Street Available 06/01/20 Cozy Two Bedroom Home in Quiet West-side Neighborhood - Rental Terms: One Year Rent: $1,350.00 Available: 06/01/20 (HOME OCCUPIED UNTIL 05/31/20) Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,350.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3022 West Bijou Street
3022 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1323 W Pikes Peak Avenue
1323 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 W Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
