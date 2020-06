Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Open and bright, two bedroom, two full bathroom home is ready for move in beginning of June! Walk in to the large living room with gas fireplace for chilly Colorado winters! Or enjoy the Pikes Peak views from the back patio! Stainless steel appliances and attached one car garage come with this home! Large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Walk in closet with shelving in the master bedroom! Stunning views of Pikes Peak!

Complex has a pool and clubhouse! Sorry, no pets!