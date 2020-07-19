All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4810 Old Farm Circle W

4810 Old Farm Circle West · (719) 301-7336
Location

4810 Old Farm Circle West, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Old Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4810 Old Farm Circle W · Avail. Sep 3

$1,950

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4810 Old Farm Circle W Available 09/03/20 Amazing home in Old Farm - This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the popular Old Farm neighborhood that is close to all the attractions of the Powers corridor, while being on the West side of it all. This home is bright and has had many upgrades throughout with it's granite tile counter tops, air conditioning, wood floors, beautiful fenced back yard with mature trees, fully finished basement, 6 panel doors, and window shutters.

Washer, dryer, and all appliances are included.
One dog under 70 pounds allowed per management approval, and must fill out pet profile at https://rusticrealty.petscreening.com/

No Cats or rodents please.

(RLNE3473196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have any available units?
4810 Old Farm Circle W has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have?
Some of 4810 Old Farm Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Old Farm Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Old Farm Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Old Farm Circle W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Old Farm Circle W is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Old Farm Circle W offers parking.
Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Old Farm Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have a pool?
No, 4810 Old Farm Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have accessible units?
No, 4810 Old Farm Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Old Farm Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Old Farm Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
