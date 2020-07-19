Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

4810 Old Farm Circle W Available 09/03/20 Amazing home in Old Farm - This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the popular Old Farm neighborhood that is close to all the attractions of the Powers corridor, while being on the West side of it all. This home is bright and has had many upgrades throughout with it's granite tile counter tops, air conditioning, wood floors, beautiful fenced back yard with mature trees, fully finished basement, 6 panel doors, and window shutters.



Washer, dryer, and all appliances are included.

One dog under 70 pounds allowed per management approval, and must fill out pet profile at https://rusticrealty.petscreening.com/



No Cats or rodents please.



(RLNE3473196)