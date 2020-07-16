All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 470 Allegheny Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
470 Allegheny Dr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

470 Allegheny Dr

470 Allegheny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

470 Allegheny Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Oak Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
If you're looking for a safe, family oriented neighborhood that captures the beautiful views and landscape of Colorado Springs without being too far from the city, then this spacious, well-lit, open-concept 4 BR, 3 BA home with hardwood floors, large family room, updated kitchen, and updated bathrooms might be the home for you. This property has a large deck perfect for Colorado evenings. The backyard opens up to a foothill that oversees the Rockrimmon area and the Air Force Academy. There are also lots of trails, open space, and wildlife to enjoy. The home is situated in the D20 school district and is a 5-10 min drive to the Air Force Academy, Ute Valley Park, Garden of the Gods, Pulpit Rock, and North Academy shopping areas. $2300/mo, $2300 security deposit. The property will be available in mid AUG 2020. Call Frank at 443-722-9155. Please leave a message if calls are missed. The pictures listed for this property are from JUL 2019 when the owner occupied the property. Photos of the property empty will be published at the end JUL 2020. This property is managed using Avail software by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Allegheny Dr have any available units?
470 Allegheny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 Allegheny Dr have?
Some of 470 Allegheny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Allegheny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
470 Allegheny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Allegheny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Allegheny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 470 Allegheny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 470 Allegheny Dr offers parking.
Does 470 Allegheny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 Allegheny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Allegheny Dr have a pool?
No, 470 Allegheny Dr does not have a pool.
Does 470 Allegheny Dr have accessible units?
No, 470 Allegheny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Allegheny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Allegheny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College