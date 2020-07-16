470 Allegheny Dr

Amenities

If you're looking for a safe, family oriented neighborhood that captures the beautiful views and landscape of Colorado Springs without being too far from the city, then this spacious, well-lit, open-concept 4 BR, 3 BA home with hardwood floors, large family room, updated kitchen, and updated bathrooms might be the home for you. This property has a large deck perfect for Colorado evenings. The backyard opens up to a foothill that oversees the Rockrimmon area and the Air Force Academy. There are also lots of trails, open space, and wildlife to enjoy. The home is situated in the D20 school district and is a 5-10 min drive to the Air Force Academy, Ute Valley Park, Garden of the Gods, Pulpit Rock, and North Academy shopping areas. $2300/mo, $2300 security deposit. The property will be available in mid AUG 2020. Call Frank at 443-722-9155. Please leave a message if calls are missed. The pictures listed for this property are from JUL 2019 when the owner occupied the property. Photos of the property empty will be published at the end JUL 2020. This property is managed using Avail software by the owner.