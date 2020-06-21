All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW

445 West Van Buren Street · (719) 309-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Venetian Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

445 West Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Venetian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWDSRnms398

During the Covid-19 crisis, we are not allowing in-person viewings unit current tenant move out on 6/30/20.

2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love.
Great location with easy access to 1-25. This property is tucked away to give you a private and quiet feel. You will love the trees around this unit.

ANIMAL(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have any available units?
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have?
Some of 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW currently offering any rent specials?
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW is pet friendly.
Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW offer parking?
No, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW does not offer parking.
Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have a pool?
No, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW does not have a pool.
Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have accessible units?
No, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW does not have accessible units.
Does 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly PlacesColorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark HillVillage SevenBriargateGarden RanchPulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeArapahoe Community College