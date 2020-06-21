445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWDSRnms398



During the Covid-19 crisis, we are not allowing in-person viewings unit current tenant move out on 6/30/20.



2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love.

Great location with easy access to 1-25. This property is tucked away to give you a private and quiet feel. You will love the trees around this unit.



ANIMAL(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.