4410 Wintergreen Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home Available! - Formal living room and family room with vaulted ceilings and a double sided fireplace. Fantastic master bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom featuring a dual vanity and large oval soaking tub. Property walks out to concrete patio and fenced in yard, with lilacs, cherry and crab apple trees and storage shed! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Finished basement with huge rec room, surround sound hookups, a fourth bedroom and full kitchen. Washer and Dryer hookups on main level, central A/C, and security system with tenant paid subscription! Microwave and downstairs dishwasher & fridge left "as is".



12-36 Month Lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



Allows 3 pets, any weight.

Management approval needed.

No aggressive breeds.



School District: 2-Harrison

Elementary School: Sand Creek

Middle School: Panorama

High School: Sierra



(RLNE2474327)