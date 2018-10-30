All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4410 Wintergreen Circle

4410 Wintergreen Circle · (719) 260-9970 ext. 100
Location

4410 Wintergreen Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gateway Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4410 Wintergreen Circle · Avail. Jul 10

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4410 Wintergreen Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home Available! - Formal living room and family room with vaulted ceilings and a double sided fireplace. Fantastic master bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom featuring a dual vanity and large oval soaking tub. Property walks out to concrete patio and fenced in yard, with lilacs, cherry and crab apple trees and storage shed! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Finished basement with huge rec room, surround sound hookups, a fourth bedroom and full kitchen. Washer and Dryer hookups on main level, central A/C, and security system with tenant paid subscription! Microwave and downstairs dishwasher & fridge left "as is".

12-36 Month Lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.

Allows 3 pets, any weight.
Management approval needed.
No aggressive breeds.

School District: 2-Harrison
Elementary School: Sand Creek
Middle School: Panorama
High School: Sierra

(RLNE2474327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have any available units?
4410 Wintergreen Circle has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have?
Some of 4410 Wintergreen Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Wintergreen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Wintergreen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Wintergreen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Wintergreen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Wintergreen Circle does offer parking.
Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Wintergreen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have a pool?
No, 4410 Wintergreen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have accessible units?
No, 4410 Wintergreen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Wintergreen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Wintergreen Circle has units with dishwashers.
