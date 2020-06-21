4310 Grantham Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Broadmoor Hills
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If privacy and peacefulness is what you want then look no further. This beautiful custom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the amazing views of Cheyenne Mountain and the Broadmoor Mountain golf course from the privacy of your back porch. There is plenty of space for friends family and entertaining. The large eat in kitchen is a chefs dream. The master is large of enough or any size furniture and boasts 3 closets. The master bath has been recently updated. This one is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4310 Grantham Court have any available units?
4310 Grantham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.