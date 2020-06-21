4310 Grantham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If privacy and peacefulness is what you want then look no further. This beautiful custom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the amazing views of Cheyenne Mountain and the Broadmoor Mountain golf course from the privacy of your back porch. There is plenty of space for friends family and entertaining. The large eat in kitchen is a chefs dream. The master is large of enough or any size furniture and boasts 3 closets. The master bath has been recently updated. This one is a must see.