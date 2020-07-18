3868 Happy Jack Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage cats allowed

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 2,348 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain view so from the patio, covered deck, porch, fenced yard, wood-burning fire pit, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, High Meadows and Pronghorn Meadows Park. Also nearby is Peterson Air Force Base, Target, First & Main Town Center, Costco Wholesale, King Soopers, and many more shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Springs Ranch Elementary School, Skyview Middle School, and Sand Creek High School.



Dogs may be negotiable. Sorry, no cats.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.719rent.com

719-471-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.