All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3868 Happy Jack Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3868 Happy Jack Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:50 PM

3868 Happy Jack Drive

3868 Happy Jack Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Stetson Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3868 Happy Jack Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 2,348 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain view so from the patio, covered deck, porch, fenced yard, wood-burning fire pit, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, High Meadows and Pronghorn Meadows Park. Also nearby is Peterson Air Force Base, Target, First & Main Town Center, Costco Wholesale, King Soopers, and many more shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Springs Ranch Elementary School, Skyview Middle School, and Sand Creek High School.

Dogs may be negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.719rent.com
719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have any available units?
3868 Happy Jack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have?
Some of 3868 Happy Jack Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3868 Happy Jack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3868 Happy Jack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3868 Happy Jack Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3868 Happy Jack Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3868 Happy Jack Drive offers parking.
Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3868 Happy Jack Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have a pool?
No, 3868 Happy Jack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have accessible units?
No, 3868 Happy Jack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3868 Happy Jack Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3868 Happy Jack Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College