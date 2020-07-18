All apartments in Colorado Springs
3836 Packers Point

Location

3836 Packers Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1374 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, fireplace, a pantry, and in unit washer and dryer. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and both Cheyenne Meadows Park and Curr Reservoir! Also nearby are Cheyenne Meadows Shopping Mall, King Soopers, Pizza Hut, and The Meadows at Cheyenne Mountain! Travel is easy with quick access to HWY 115.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 Packers Point have any available units?
3836 Packers Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 Packers Point have?
Some of 3836 Packers Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 Packers Point currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Packers Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 Packers Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3836 Packers Point is pet friendly.
Does 3836 Packers Point offer parking?
Yes, 3836 Packers Point offers parking.
Does 3836 Packers Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3836 Packers Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 Packers Point have a pool?
No, 3836 Packers Point does not have a pool.
Does 3836 Packers Point have accessible units?
No, 3836 Packers Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 Packers Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3836 Packers Point has units with dishwashers.
