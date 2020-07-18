3836 Packers Point

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1374 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, fireplace, a pantry, and in unit washer and dryer. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and both Cheyenne Meadows Park and Curr Reservoir! Also nearby are Cheyenne Meadows Shopping Mall, King Soopers, Pizza Hut, and The Meadows at Cheyenne Mountain! Travel is easy with quick access to HWY 115.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



