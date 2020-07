Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

3695 Strawberry Fields C Available 08/17/20 Ground level, end unit condo available in gated community! - Property features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room. Eat-in kitchen includes all major appliances and walks out to covered patio. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom each have attached bathrooms. Additional amenities include A/C and washer/dryer in unit "as is". Close to schools, shopping and more!



12 Month Lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



No pets allowed.



School District: 2- Harrison

Elementary School: Otero

Middle School: Fox Meadows

High School: Harrison



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2617511)