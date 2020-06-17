All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:50 AM

3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue

3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue · (719) 749-1688
Location

3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 30

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!

Wake up to adventure in this beautifully decorated, completely remodeled 1919 cottage just steps from the trails of Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon and the shops and dining of Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City! Easy access to mountain adventures, downtown, & the Air Force Academy, this 2 bedroom is a dream, with a full kitchen that boasts stunning views of Pikes Peak from the kitchen table. Tava House has all you'll need to relax after full days of exploring.

Tava is the Ute word that means "Sun" and was the Ute way of referring to what most locals now call Pikes Peak--"Sun Mountain" and Tava House is the perfect place for you to experience both Sun and Mountains!

Full of character, with arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout, Tava House is thoughtfully outfitted with your comfort, rest, and delight in mind! Kick off your shoes in the mud room and get ready to feel right at home in this immaculate and new cottage.

You'll find the living room bright and spacious, perfect for settling in with a book, a good movie, or great conversation. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the tools you'll need to make everything from your morning coffee to an evening meal. Eat your breakfast at one of the 4 high-backed chairs as you gaze out the window at the stunning Pikes Peak.

Bedrooms are thoughtfully appointed and beautifully decorated, perfect for either families, couples or individuals. Both bedrooms have amazing memory foam mattresses--one room has a king, one room has two twin beds. The bright and newly remodeled shared bathroom has a beautiful claw-foot tub!

Sorry but the house is not 420 friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have any available units?
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have?
Some of 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue offer parking?
No, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have a pool?
No, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue has units with dishwashers.
