3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



Wake up to adventure in this beautifully decorated, completely remodeled 1919 cottage just steps from the trails of Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon and the shops and dining of Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City! Easy access to mountain adventures, downtown, & the Air Force Academy, this 2 bedroom is a dream, with a full kitchen that boasts stunning views of Pikes Peak from the kitchen table. Tava House has all you'll need to relax after full days of exploring.



Tava is the Ute word that means "Sun" and was the Ute way of referring to what most locals now call Pikes Peak--"Sun Mountain" and Tava House is the perfect place for you to experience both Sun and Mountains!



Full of character, with arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout, Tava House is thoughtfully outfitted with your comfort, rest, and delight in mind! Kick off your shoes in the mud room and get ready to feel right at home in this immaculate and new cottage.



You'll find the living room bright and spacious, perfect for settling in with a book, a good movie, or great conversation. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the tools you'll need to make everything from your morning coffee to an evening meal. Eat your breakfast at one of the 4 high-backed chairs as you gaze out the window at the stunning Pikes Peak.



Bedrooms are thoughtfully appointed and beautifully decorated, perfect for either families, couples or individuals. Both bedrooms have amazing memory foam mattresses--one room has a king, one room has two twin beds. The bright and newly remodeled shared bathroom has a beautiful claw-foot tub!



Sorry but the house is not 420 friendly.