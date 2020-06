Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM***

YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.



VERY CLEAN TOWNHOME IN THE COURTYARDS, GATED COMMUNITY, ALL APPLIANCES EXCEPT MICROWAVE, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT HOME EXCEPT VINYL IN BATHS, CLOSE TO MILITARY BASE, SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.



Harrison school district 2



This property will allow 1 small mature dog(over 1 year old) up to 25 lbs with and additional deposit of $500.00



Directions/Cross: CIRCLE SO. TO VENETUCCI LEFT TO CHEYENNE ROAD SO TO ENTRANCE OF COURTYARDS CONDOMINIUMS



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2943338)