3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement. Large attached 2 car garage. Features all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, air conditioning, master suite with private bath with double sink, oval soaking tub/shower, skylight and large walk-in closet, living room with gas log fireplace, attached dining room, eat-in kitchen, wrap-around walled in patio and trash service. Beautifully landscaped quiet community convenient to shopping and close to Ft Carson. Three bedrooms, one 5-pc and one full bath on upper level. One half bath on main level. Mature pets under 50 lbs considered with approval. School District #2 schools - Otero ES, Gorman MS, Harrison HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.

Living Room 12 x 16 Main Level

Dining Room 10 x 8 Main Level

Kitchen 9 x 9 Main Level

Master Bedroom 12 x 12 Upper Level

2nd Bedroom 11 x 10 Upper Level

3rd Bedroom 10 x 10 Upper Level



