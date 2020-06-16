All apartments in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
3263 Apogee View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3263 Apogee View

3263 Apogee View · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3263 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Cheyenne Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3263 Apogee View · Avail. Jul 3

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement. Large attached 2 car garage. Features all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, air conditioning, master suite with private bath with double sink, oval soaking tub/shower, skylight and large walk-in closet, living room with gas log fireplace, attached dining room, eat-in kitchen, wrap-around walled in patio and trash service. Beautifully landscaped quiet community convenient to shopping and close to Ft Carson. Three bedrooms, one 5-pc and one full bath on upper level. One half bath on main level. Mature pets under 50 lbs considered with approval. School District #2 schools - Otero ES, Gorman MS, Harrison HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.
Living Room 12 x 16 Main Level
Dining Room 10 x 8 Main Level
Kitchen 9 x 9 Main Level
Master Bedroom 12 x 12 Upper Level
2nd Bedroom 11 x 10 Upper Level
3rd Bedroom 10 x 10 Upper Level

(RLNE4953460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 Apogee View have any available units?
3263 Apogee View has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3263 Apogee View have?
Some of 3263 Apogee View's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 Apogee View currently offering any rent specials?
3263 Apogee View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 Apogee View pet-friendly?
Yes, 3263 Apogee View is pet friendly.
Does 3263 Apogee View offer parking?
Yes, 3263 Apogee View does offer parking.
Does 3263 Apogee View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3263 Apogee View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 Apogee View have a pool?
No, 3263 Apogee View does not have a pool.
Does 3263 Apogee View have accessible units?
No, 3263 Apogee View does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 Apogee View have units with dishwashers?
No, 3263 Apogee View does not have units with dishwashers.
