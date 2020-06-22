Amenities
3095 Harpy Grove Available 07/03/20 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. Pantry in kitchen. Trash included with HOA. Pets considered with approval, must be over 1 year old. Attached two car garage. No smoking. Close to Ft Carson and Peterson Air Force Base. Across the street from Soaring Eagles Elementary School and Park. Colorado Springs District #2. Bricker ES, Panorama MS, Sierra HS
(RLNE4181173)