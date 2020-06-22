All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3095 Harpy Grove

3095 Harpy Grove · (719) 574-4646
Location

3095 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3095 Harpy Grove · Avail. Jul 3

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3095 Harpy Grove Available 07/03/20 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. Pantry in kitchen. Trash included with HOA. Pets considered with approval, must be over 1 year old. Attached two car garage. No smoking. Close to Ft Carson and Peterson Air Force Base. Across the street from Soaring Eagles Elementary School and Park. Colorado Springs District #2. Bricker ES, Panorama MS, Sierra HS

(RLNE4181173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Harpy Grove have any available units?
3095 Harpy Grove has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 Harpy Grove have?
Some of 3095 Harpy Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Harpy Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Harpy Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Harpy Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3095 Harpy Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3095 Harpy Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3095 Harpy Grove does offer parking.
Does 3095 Harpy Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 Harpy Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Harpy Grove have a pool?
No, 3095 Harpy Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Harpy Grove have accessible units?
No, 3095 Harpy Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Harpy Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 Harpy Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
