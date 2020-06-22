Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3095 Harpy Grove Available 07/03/20 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. Pantry in kitchen. Trash included with HOA. Pets considered with approval, must be over 1 year old. Attached two car garage. No smoking. Close to Ft Carson and Peterson Air Force Base. Across the street from Soaring Eagles Elementary School and Park. Colorado Springs District #2. Bricker ES, Panorama MS, Sierra HS



(RLNE4181173)