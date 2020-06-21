2962 Tumblewood Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come to view our 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage with a rare 2 car driveway in Spring Creek. Only minutes from Ft. Carson and downtown. Open floor plan with multiple levels to create completely separate areas. The main lower floor has a large great room and powder bath w/pedestal sink. The main upper floor includes an island kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area with a walkout patio. The upper floor has all of the bedrooms including a master suite with a 5 piece bathroom. The laundry room is also on the upper floor for easy conveinance near all bedrooms. Home includes central air, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and microwave. The home is in great condition with no concerns of any maintenance.



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.