2962 Tumblewood Grove
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:48 PM

2962 Tumblewood Grove

2962 Tumblewood Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1875083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2962 Tumblewood Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come to view our 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage with a rare 2 car driveway in Spring Creek. Only minutes from Ft. Carson and downtown. Open floor plan with multiple levels to create completely separate areas. The main lower floor has a large great room and powder bath w/pedestal sink. The main upper floor includes an island kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area with a walkout patio. The upper floor has all of the bedrooms including a master suite with a 5 piece bathroom. The laundry room is also on the upper floor for easy conveinance near all bedrooms. Home includes central air, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and microwave. The home is in great condition with no concerns of any maintenance.

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have any available units?
2962 Tumblewood Grove has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have?
Some of 2962 Tumblewood Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 Tumblewood Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Tumblewood Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Tumblewood Grove pet-friendly?
No, 2962 Tumblewood Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove offer parking?
Yes, 2962 Tumblewood Grove does offer parking.
Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 Tumblewood Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have a pool?
No, 2962 Tumblewood Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have accessible units?
No, 2962 Tumblewood Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Tumblewood Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2962 Tumblewood Grove has units with dishwashers.
