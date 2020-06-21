2902 Ute Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Venetian Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2902 Ute Drive Available 07/10/20 Ute - This Four bedroom home is close to Union and Fillmore - This Four bedroom home is close to Union and Fillmore. It has a large fenced yard and an attached one car garage.
(RLNE3242411)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2902 Ute Drive have any available units?
2902 Ute Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.